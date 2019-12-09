TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Fire Department has accepted and cared for a newborn baby surrendered under the state's safe haven law.

Officials say the newborn baby was surrendered Monday to the fire department and is approximately 12 hours old.

The Arizona Safe Haven law enacted in 2001 says a person can drop off a baby born no more than 72 hours before to a safe haven provider.

Providers include on-duty firefighters, fire stations, on-duty EMT and paramedics and health care institutions.

Officials say the person can remain anonymous, but must not leave the baby alone.

Paramedics say the child was taken to a nearby hospital in good health.

Officials say the hope is the baby gets into the adoption system or foster care system and continues to have a healthy life.

