'Miracle bear' recovering at Scottsdale conservation center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Things are looking up for a very special bear at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

Officials say the "miracle bear" was found wandering alone outside a monastery in Safford in November of last year. The animal weighed only 15 pounds and had a severe case of ringworm and pneumonia.

Two months later, the conservatory said she is pulling through. Her ringworm is clearing up and she's made it through the worst of her pneumonia. Gaining weight every day, she's moved into the largest medical enclosure available - complete with a crate for hiding, soft blankets and plenty of snacks and fun activities.

Veterinarians said while the bear is doing well, she is not out of the woods yet. Southwest Wildlife needs more anti-fungal medication and oxygen therapy.

