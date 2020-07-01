ARIZONA, USA — Arizona filed lawsuits against two major companies that sell vaping products, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday.

The lawsuits allege Juul and Eonsmoke purposefully markets their products to youth and the companies have misrepresented how much nicotine is inside their products.

The state attorney's office claims these two companies have violated Arizona's consumer fraud act.

The state is asking for an injunction to create legal consequences for Juul if the company sells fruit-flavored products. Juul voluntarily stopped selling fruit-flavored and dessert-flavored products in 2019.

Brnovich says Eonsmoke continues to sell flavored vaping products that are appealing to young people.

