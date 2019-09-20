The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking the public for information about a contaminated water catchment in northern Arizona.

The department said in a news release on Friday that the water catchment northeast of Flagstaff was believed to be contaminated with diesel fuel or gasoline.

According to the department, someone "deliberately" poured the fuel into Young's Canyon Trick Tank around Sept. 15.

Young's Canyon Trick Tank is a water catchment in Game Management Unit 7E near U.S. Forest Service Road 775 and east of the high tension powerlines, the department said. It is about two miles east of the Winona exit along Interstate 40.

The department said evidence at the scene indicated that the suspect or suspects may have removed fencing to access the catchment.

Now officials are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have surrounding this incident.

"It's our hope that someone may have observed suspicious behavior or may have had a game camera in the area that may provide crucial evidence," said AZGFD Wildlife Manager Erin Brown in the statement.

The containment of the water catchment, Brown added, was "incredibly disappointing" because that is where animals and other wildlife get water when natural water sources are not available.

"Sportsmen, along with the department, have spent so much labor, money and time improving water availability for wildlife and it's tragic that someone chose to vandalize this water catchment," Brown continued.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Game and Fish Department vandalism hotline at 1-800 VANDALS and reference case #19-003149. Callers can be anonymous.