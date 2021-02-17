Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Mohave County

Marcus Villegas was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and a blue camouflage backpack.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Mohave County deputies are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus Villegas left his home in Fort Mohave around 12:07 p.m and hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and a blue camouflage backpack.

Marcus is 5-feet tall and about 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies didn’t explain the circumstances behind Marcus leaving his home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.

MCSO says the reference number for the case is DR#21-006297.