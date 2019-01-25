Authorities are searching for two homicide suspects after they were involved in a high-speed pursuit Jan. 21.

According to the Inglewood Police Department in California, Donovan Bingaman and Lizet Martinez are suspects in a homicide investigation that occurred on Dec. 25, 2018.

Recently, Bingaman and Martinez were stopped by officers from the Casa Grande Police Department in Arizona.

IPD said the two were driving a white Nissan Versa during the stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

The suspects were able to avoid capture and officials said they may still be in the Casa Grande area.

According to police, both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.