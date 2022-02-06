The shooting happened near Hawley Lake which is in a remote area southeast of McNary.

ARIZONA, USA — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Arizona.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said they, along with White Mountain Apache Police and Whitewater Police are investigating the shooting that may have injured one or more officers.

Investigators said that a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

