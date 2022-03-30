Golden Valley school receives multiple school shooting threats

Police said a school employee received two calls about a possible school shooting.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — A school in Golden Valley went on lockdown after staff received multiple tips about a possible school shooting happening.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said an employee at Black Mountain School received two phone calls that insinuated an upcoming school shooting Wednesday.

Officials said the school was immediately placed on lockdown. Deputies secured the perimeter of the school and searched the campus and said there was no suspicious activity found.

Law enforcement will remain on the school's campus while detectives are investigating the identity of the caller.

