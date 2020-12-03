PHOENIX — Authorities in northeastern Arizona are searching for a 6-year-old girl, her 30-year-old mother and a 50-year-old man.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Child Safety said Wednesday that Briley Broadhead, her mother Janetta Broadhead and Martin “Marty” Buckley were last seen in the Heber/Overgaard area.

They were staying at a trailer park, but they left and are now believed to be in a travel trailer in the woods around the Heber/Overgaard area.

Authorities are concerned about Briley’s medical and physical wellbeing.

They have not said what Buckley's relation to the mother and daughter is.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call NCSO at 928-524-4050 or DCS at 1-888-SOS-CHILD.