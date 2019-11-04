Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the skeletal remains of a man found in 2009.

According to YCSO, the remains were found about just north of Deering Park near Sosna Drive in the Prescott area of Thumb Butte.

YCSO said efforts to identify the remains over the years have been unsuccessful. YCSO shared a sketch created from a forensic facial reconstruction by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

YCSO said this was the latest effort to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.