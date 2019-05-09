A 77-year-old Australian man died Tuesday while on a river trip in the Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said.

According to park officials, Kenneth Reece was swimming near the Deer Creek Fall along the Colorado River. He was recovered from the water by other river trip members who performed CPR until park rangers arrived.

Park officials said rangers were unable to save Reece. His body was recovered by helicopter and taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials issued a release about the death in the park with a reminder for visitors that "swimming in the Colorado River is very different from swimming in pools."

According to officials, the water can unexpectedly change in-depth and can have strong currents with underwater hazards.

"Even the strongest swimmers can be overcome by these conditions," the park said in the release.