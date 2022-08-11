Arizona's massage therapy board failed to investigate complaints promptly, auditors found

A new report from the Arizona Auditor General found issues with how the state's massage therapy board processed complaints made against licensed therapists.

PHOENIX — An Arizona board tasked with regulating the massage therapy industry failed to investigate complaints in a timely manner or didn't investigate them at all, according to the Arizona Auditor General.

A report published this week by the state's auditors highlighted alleged problems with how the Arizona Board of Massage Therapy responds to complaints made against licensed therapists.

Auditors uncovered at least seven complaints received by the board in January 2020 that had yet to be investigated by the time auditors asked about them in February 2022.

Other complaints lacked proper documentation showing how or when the board responded to them, auditors found.

"By not investigating and resolving all complaints that it receives and doing so in a timely manner, the Board has failed to fulfill its statutory responsibility by allowing unfit licensees or unlicensed individuals to continue practicing massage therapy," auditors wrote in their report.

Auditors also faulted the board for taking 238 days to resolve a complaint involving allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, which was well beyond the 180-day deadline the board should be aiming to achieve.

In response to the audit, the board's executive director said they intend to address the performance issues identified by auditors and achieve compliance with the regulatory agency.

The board was initially formed in 2003 and is now responsible for overseeing the nearly 10,000 licensed massage therapists working throughout Arizona.

