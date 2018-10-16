PINETOP, Ariz. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Michael Sattinger on March 5 of this year.

Sattinger, a Federal Firearms Licensee, was found dead by police around 7:30 p.m. on March 5 at his White Mountain Pawn shop on E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.

Officers found Sattinger dead, lying on the floor from apparent blunt force trauma.

In addition to his murder, approximately $23,000, one firearm, jewelry and more items from the store were discovered stolen. The gun is believed to be a Taurus, Model Judge .45LC/.410 caliber revolver with the serial number DT249635.

Sattinger's death is being investigated by the ATF, FBI, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Navajo County Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at (928) 368-8800 or the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov.

© 2018 KPNX