Arizona

At least 2 dead after plane departing from Yuma crashes near San Diego

The plane crashed into a suburban neighborhood on Monday after departing from an airport in southern Arizona.
Credit: AP
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

YUMA, Ariz — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban San Diego neighborhood, destroying two homes and a delivery truck. 

UPS identified an employee among the dead. Officials didn't immediately know conditions of the survivors of the crash in suburban Santee or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Witnesses described an elderly couple being rescued from one home. 

It was a twin-engine Cessna flying from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego.  

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board.

