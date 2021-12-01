Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in the deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse said he was taking online classes from ASU. The university says he is not a current student.

Despite his status, student groups want Rittenhouse to be prevented from enrolling online or in person.

Up to Speed