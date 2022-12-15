ASU professor and niece stuck in Peru

Last week Peru’s president was impeached and arrested for allegations of corruption. Protests, vandalism, and looting have erupted across the country.

ARIZONA, USA — While the country of Peru is in turmoil, many Americans are stuck there. They include an Arizona State University professor and her niece, who traveled to the country last week for a vacation.

“We just want to get back home before things escalate,” said ASU Math Professor Naala Brewer.

Last week Peru’s president was impeached and arrested for allegations of corruption. Protests, vandalism, and looting have erupted across the country.

Brewer and her niece arrived in Peru last Wednesday. They made a stop at the famous Machu Picchu ruins and were supposed to leave Saturday. But while at the airport, their flights were canceled.

“I started to hear some commotion and some yelling, and I went up to find out what was going on, and then the police in the airport told us we had to get out,” Brewer said.

They found a place to stay in Cusco that allows them quick access to a supermarket for food.

The new President, Dina Boluarte, declared a national emergency. Flights in several cities are temporarily suspended. The declaration prohibits citizens’ right to assemble, but protests continue. The Guardian reports seven people have died in clashes with police.

“It feels very unstable, almost like a war zone. But all we’ve heard is the commotion we hear from protests,” Brewer said.

They have tickets to fly out Sunday. They hope conditions are stable enough that flights will resume.

U.S. Embassy has advised Americans in Peru to stay in place. Brewer has attempted to reach Arizona political leaders for help with no luck. 12News reached out to the State Department seeking more details on Americans in Peru and is waiting for a response.

“Affected travelers are advised to shelter in place until safe transportation becomes available,” says a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Peru.

The embassy advises impacted U.S. citizens to enroll in a STEP informational program.

