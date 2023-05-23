'I will miss those cards and flowers from Putin': ASU's Michael Crow reacts to Russia's ban

The university president was on a list of 500 Americans who have reportedly been barred from visiting Russia.

PHOENIX — ASU President Michael Crow has reportedly been banned from visiting Russia and the university leader seems to have a sense of humor about the intercontinental blockade.

Crow's name was on a "stop list" of 500 U.S. citizens who have been singled out by Russia as no longer being welcomed into the country.

According to a translation of the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, the Americans placed on the list are those "who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents" and "in the spread of Russophobic attitudes."

The Russian website notably listed Crow not as president of ASU but rather for his other role as chairman of the board for the In-Q-Tel Corporation.

Crow reacted to the news by taking a playful jab at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will miss those cards and flowers from Putin," Crow wrote on Twitter in response to being placed on Russia's list.

Other notable names on the banned list include Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and former President Barack Obama.

U.S. Rep. Eli Crane, R-Arizona, was one of the elected officials also placed on the list.

