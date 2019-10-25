PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey was in the 12 News studio on Thursday to answer questions from us and from our viewers.

He weighed in on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he was worried that it would further divide Americans ahead of the upcoming election.

"But if folks in Congress want to exercise their rights, that's their prerogative to pursue some of these investigations. I do want to see it be a transparent and bipartisan process," Ducey said.

Ducey stops by once a month to answer your questions.

