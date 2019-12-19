YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect temporary road closures later this week on Highway 95 due to U.S. Army artillery testing.

The Yuma Sun reports the Army plans to conduct tests Saturday at the Yuma Proving Ground.

An Army official says the road will be closed three times in 30-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The road closures are scheduled in both directions between milepost 45 at Imperial Dam Road and milepost 70.

Road crews will direct motorists through the work zone.

The Army says schedules are subject to change.