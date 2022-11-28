323 DUI arrests reported over Thanksgiving holiday travel period

Data was released by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

PHOENIX — There were 323 DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Arizona, according to data released from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. That's lower than 2021, which saw 350.

The data includes information for the time period of Nov. 23-26, 2022. During that time, 2,037 police officers and deputies were out patrolling the roadways.

A total of 8,957 traffic stops were made, that number is up from the previous year, which had 8,513.

Officials said 75 of the DUI arrest were classified as DUI extreme (.15+).

Additionally, there were 82 DUI drug arrests, a drop from 2021 which saw 97.

Twelve individuals were issued citations for drinking under the age of 21.

A total of 145 citations were issued for not wearing a seat belt, while 43 were issued for children not being in a child restraint.

The number of citations for distracted driving was lower this year at 78, than last year which was 118.

Where speeding is concerned, 209 criminal speeding citations were issued, while 2,680 civil speeding citations were issued, both of those numbers are up from 2021.

There were 214 other arrests over the holiday travel period.

