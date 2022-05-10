Army combat photographer put his life on the line documenting Vietnam War

It was a dangerous job for Daniel Beaulieu who had to keep one eye in the viewfinder and one eye looking for danger in combat

PEORIA, Ariz. — When you watch a documentary on WWII or the Vietnam War, you may not realize there were actual people behind the cameras who captured those battle scenes. Risking their lives to document history.

They were called combat photographers.

Since the first World War, combat photographers have been used to document the wars for intelligence, training, news and historical records.

“This is the camera I used in Vietnam,” said Daniel “Boogie” Beaulieu as he reached up to grab the Pentax camera he used during the Vietnam War.

“It was so sunny over there. It pretty much had one F-stop and one speed,” said Beaulieu.

He originally signed up to be a lab technician to develop the film, but the Army had other plans.

“They gave me a camera, and they didn’t have enough photographers and told me to get on that helicopter,” said Beaulieu.

He became a combat photographer and was in the thick of it.

It was a dangerous job. Beaulieu had to keep one eye in the viewfinder and one eye out for danger, often relying on his platoon to watch his back.

“All I carried over there was a .45. Not only that, I didn’t wear a helmet because it interfered with taking pictures,” said Beaulieu.

He documented the horrors of war that still haunt him to this day. Looking through the lens gives him flashbacks.

“I don’t pick up a camera anymore. It’s too difficult for me,” said Beaulieu.

After serving his country – Beaulieu became a barber. Many of his clients are veterans.

“I grew up loving my country, and I believe you have a duty to serve your country,” said Beaulieu.

The American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek will be holding an event celebrating and honoring Vietnam veterans like Beaulieu on October 22, and it’s open to the public.

