Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro cactus collapses in Arizona desert

MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen.

The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.

After the saguaro fell, Parks and Recreation teams worked to make sure the trail surrounding Strong-Arm was cleared for hikers and bikers while also being careful to preserve what is left of the cactus, officials said.

“It was a real treasured part of the skyline here in the preserve and, of course, home to many animals as well as a Great Horned Owl that used it for nesting and many other birds. It was really one of those saguaro motels here in the desert,” said Jason Grodman, Natural Resources Supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.

Grodman said maintaining the area surrounding Strong-Arm is essential so the cactus will decompose and breathe new life into the surrounding desert.

To read more on Strong-Arm, visit the Town of Marana’s website.

