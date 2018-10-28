A group of organizations gathered Saturday for the 4th annual Missing in Arizona Day.

Officials said the goal is to provide peace to those left behind.

“It’s freeing. There’s nothing else to say. It’s changed my life," said Toinette Benson.

For a quarter century Benson waited and wondered as she agonizing over what might’ve happened to her 26-year-old brother, Todd, who went missing and was never seen again

“Honestly, the not knowing has to be the most difficult part. I mean, it’s all difficult,” said Benson.

Benson was among the many families attending the event at ASU’s West Campus in Glendale. It served as a one-stop-shop for the loved ones of those who have disappeared.

Organized by Phoenix Police, it featured everything from DNA testing, to mental health assistance. and even experts in search and rescue.

“These cases never close. Until we find somebody or have a resolution, the officers who work the cases will continue to be dedicated to them,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis.

And the even has gathered results. Police say they’ve resolved 27 cases thus far and Toinette Benson’s brother was one of them.

“Not only did we find his remains – we have a story. So now I realize after all these years what happened to my brother,” she said.

But police say they want more tips and urge families who weren’t present Saturday to contact them anytime with information or their DNA. They stress that Mexican officials, who were also in attendance, are also ready to help if necessary .

“We want to make sure that people don’t have that fear – not to worry about status. Come forward. Share that story. Your missing loved one is important to us as well,” said Lewis.

