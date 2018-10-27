MESA, Ariz. - In 1999, Mikelle Biggs was just 11 years old. Her sister Kimber was 9.

"She was out riding my bike... she was out on the corner at the 'T' in the road and she was waiting for the ice cream truck and I got cold, went inside," Kimber said. "I turned around and walked back out and walked to the end of the driveway and by that point she was already gone and that's when I saw my bike laying in the road.”

Police stopped and talked to everyone in the Mesa neighborhood. There was a massive search. Police blocked off streets and questioned hundreds of people, but Mikelle was never found.

Over the years, police have looked into hundreds if not thousands of tips, but nothing panned out and the case grew cold.

Last March, a dollar bill showed up in Wisconsin with a message written on it.

It read, “My name is Mikelle Biggs - kidnapped from Mesa Arizona I'm alive.” Mikelle’s name was misspelled. The dollar was printed in 2009, 10 years after she was abducted, which is why police believe this was probably a prank.

Her sister Kimber is now a mother herself and more protective when it comes to her son. She feels empowered to raise awareness about missing children and her sister, who she believes is no longer here but rather an angel above.

"It really wasn't until I saw my son react to her picture for the first time seeing it, it was like he knew her, he recognized her,” Kimber said.

Not a day goes by when Kimber doesn’t think of her sister Mikelle and wonder what happened on that corner.

“I'm trying very hard to keep her name out there and put on a brave face,” she said.

She believes one day her family will find out what really happened. And until then, Kimber won’t stop telling her sister’s story.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

