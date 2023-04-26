'There are sick people in hospitals who need this': Arizona's Medicaid program running out of money

AHCCCS needs approval for the remaining $1.6 billion in funding to cover expenses through the end of June.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Funding for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System is uncertain right now as AHCCCS needs legislators to reach an agreement to spend $1.6 billion to cover expenses through the end of June.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people in the state's Medicaid program has increased by more than a third to 2.5 million members.

AHCCCS asked the legislature in a letter to allow them to spend more than $3.3 billion dollars through June and half of the money was funded last month.

"We're talking about two million Arizonans, you know roughly are what's on AHCCCS, so our businesses' ability to take care of them and how we pay for that is up in the air right now," Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said. "Because of both the governor's office and the legislature not coming together and recognizing this is a priority needs to get done right now."

Leaders on both sides of the aisle agree that AHCCCS needs the money.

Republicans want it to be included as part of the state budget. Petersen said supplemental funding for AHCCCS was included in a budget that Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs already vetoed.

"We're ready to do it today. The Republicans are literally ready to do it today. We're ready to put a budget on her desk today, but we're waiting on her and we're waiting on the Democratic caucus," Petersen said.

Arizona Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein (D-District 12) said the authorization doesn't need to be a part of the budget process but could be a standalone bill.

"There are sick people in hospitals who need this money. There is no reason to wait for a budget to do this; we do not need to negotiate this as part of the budget," Epstein said.

Petersen said the budget talks are ongoing and believe the funding could still come through as part of the state budget.

"Ideally, the budget process is the way to resolve this problem. So that's what I'm talking to them about right now. If that's not an option, we can talk about alternatives," Petersen said.

Still, hospitals and healthcare providers are left wondering what's next.

"We have hospitals saying, 'What do I tell my CEO?' They're trying to understand, 'How much upfront costs we're gonna have to make?' and that's a big concern to them," Seiden said.

While AHCCCS has not responded to 12News requests for an interview or comment, Seiden said he's seen the legislature make arrangements on this before both in the budget and as a standalone bill.

"Right now, a deadline passes and everyone's quiet; everyone's playing the blame game. That's not helpful. What's helpful is just getting this done," Seiden said.

Related Articles Many Arizonans at risk of losing Medicaid coverage soon

Up to Speed