Arizonans heading to Midwest to help tornado victims

The American Red Cross is dispatching volunteers from Arizona to help people in the Midwest affected by the deadly tornadoes.

The American Red Cross said Monday it had dispatched four volunteers from Arizona -- one from Phoenix and three from Tucson -- to assist in recovery efforts currently underway in Kentucky and other states.

More people from Arizona will be flying out east in the coming days, the Red Cross said.

Thousands of residents across the Midwest are without heat or electricity after a series of tornadoes over the weekend.

Kentucky's governor said that at least 64 people were killed in the state by the tornadoes' destruction.

At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday that it could take more days to count a final death toll because of the sheer devastation from the twisters.

As searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies.

Kentucky officials warned that residents could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer.

The Red Cross is currently looking for blood donors who can help ensure a steady supply of blood is available for tornado victims. Information on how to donate can be found on the organization's website.

