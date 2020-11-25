Arizonans adjust Thanksgiving plans amid COVID-19

Many are scaling back their gatherings in light of CDC recommendations as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

This year has brought many changes to the way we live. Now as the pandemic has gone on, adjustments are being made for Thanksgiving too.

“Very different because we won’t be together,” Christine Chavira said.

Chavira’s family usually gets together for the holiday for a large potluck.

“We are four generations,” Chavira said. “My parents, Tony and Mary Enriquez are in their 80s, we’re five children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.”

Instead of 40 people gathering, they’ll be celebrating with their respective homes. Chavira will have just five people at her home this year.

“We’re all doing the best we can do. We’re going to try and Zoom together – just at least see each other,” Chavira said.

Mark Schwartz’s family is also cutting down the guestlist for Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to be limited to immediate family,” Schwartz said.

They’re scaling back from a big dinner around the table of 15 or more people, to just a five-person gathering with Schwartz as a chef, while his wife finishes her shift as a nurse at a rehab unit in a retirement community.

“There are COVID patients there, there are elderly patients who are often times quarantined from one another,” Schwartz said.

There are many adjustments being made at Arizonans’ tables.

Like Roseann told 12 News on Facebook, many are getting together with just those in their households.

Others are getting creative like Dave in Prescott who texted Team 12 he’ll be passing plates on his doorstep.

Which is something Schwartz will be trying out with nearby extended family too.

“We’re going to bring over some of our leftovers and we’re going to pick up some of their leftovers. We’re going to leave it on the doorstep and they’re going to leave it on the doorstep,” Schwartz said.

While the traditional big dinner may not be happening.

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” Schwartz said.

“Hopefully next year will be better,” Chavira said.

Chavira’s family will be keeping some traditions virtually.