'I always believed when you have plenty, you should share': Arizona woman sues over ban on feeding homeless people in parks

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A woman who was arrested for feeding homeless people in northwest Arizona is suing over a local ordinance that regulates food-sharing events in public parks.

Norma Thornton, 78, became the first person arrested under Bullhead City's ordinance in March for distributing prepared food from a van at Bullhead Community Park.

The organization, Institute for Justice, is showcasing online the police video and comments from Thornton about her arrest and filing a lawsuit against the city.

“It’s sad, but it makes me really, really angry, to put it bluntly,” Thornton said in the video. “To be told you can’t feed the hungry irregardless of what the circumstances are.”

Thornton said she had been sharing home-cooked meals with people in the park for four years.

“When I was serving in the park, it was much easier for the word to get out and people to come to me and to the food,” she said.

Attorney Suranjan Sen represents Thornton in the lawsuit against the city.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to have the federal courts declare Bullhead City’s ordinance criminalizing the charitable sharing of food in parks unconstitutional,” Sen said.

He argues the ordinance unfairly targets a specific population because it does not pertain to other kinds of food gatherings.

“The only time the ordinance actually criminalizes the activity is when the food being shared has a charitable motivation,” Thornton said.

“I have always believed that when you have plenty, you should share,” Thornton said.

The ordinance states the charitable food-sharing ban in parks is meant to prevent litter and public nuisances.

In a written public statement, the city’s Police Chief Robert Trebes said citizens can share hot prepared food at churches or on other private property.

“When incidents like this occur, where citizens, even well-meaning, violate the law, it becomes counter-productive to what we are trying to accomplish with this vulnerable population,” Trebes said.

Thornton said she always cleans up after serving and rejects the idea it’s a nuisance.

Sen said her act of service is needed, especially now.

“In Bullhead City, we do have shelters and food kitchens. They do an amazing, important job for the city,” Sen said. “But they are not enough. Norma is filling gaps by sharing her food in the park.”

The city dropped the criminal charge against Thornton but warned she would be arrested if she returns.

Thornton has since moved her charity food operations to another part of town on private property but said in the video the location is less convenient and fewer people have access to her home cooking.

It is up to the city to respond to the lawsuit. It’s likely a judge will have a final say.

