Arizona woman avoids jail after voting with dead mom's ballot

Krista Michelle Connor, 56, placed a signature on the envelope of her recently deceased mother’s early ballot shortly after she died.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A judge in Cochise County on Monday sentenced an Arizona woman to three years of supervised probation for illegally casting the early ballot of her deceased mother during the November 2020 general election.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnvovich said 56-year-old Krista Michelle Connor placed a signature on the envelope of her recently deceased mother’s early ballot envelope and cast a vote on behalf of Caroline Jeanne Sullivan who passed away approximately one month before Conner signed the envelope.

Officials said in addition to supervised probation, Conner's voter registration was also revoked. She was ordered to pay $890 in fines and directed to complete100 hours of community service.

