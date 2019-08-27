PHOENIX — (AP) — The family of a woman who died when Arizona Public Service shut off her power on a hot summer day has reached a settlement with the utility.

A lawyer for the family of Stephanie Pullman disclosed the settlement to utility regulators on Monday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has issued a moratorium on power shut-offs during the summer months while it conducts an inquiry into Pullman's death. Commissioners have demanded that APS Chief Executive Don Brandt answer questions during a public hearing next week.

APS disconnected Pullman's power on a 107-degree day last September shortly after a $125 payment was made toward her past-due bill of $176. She died days later.

APS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: How APS might change when longtime CEO retires

RELATED: APS admits 2 more deaths after power disconnections

RELATED: Arizona's utility regulators to review shutoffs after woman's death