Arizona unveils new specialty license plates

15 new designs are available that pay tribute to Arizona's rodeo history and the state's military veterans.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's motorists now have the opportunity to switch out their license plate for one of several new specialty designs that have recently become available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled on Tuesday a collection of 15 new license plate designs that are available for an annual cost of $25. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group.

The new class of plates includes 11 designs that pay tribute to Arizona's military veterans. The plates, which recognize each branch of the military, are available to veterans or the immediate family members of someone who has been issued a veteran specialty plate.

One of the plate designs honors the Native American code talkers, who famously used their languages to help the American military disguise tactical messages during World War II.

The code talker emblem was designed by Alyssa Williams of Flagstaff as part of a statewide art contest in 2020.

One of the new specialty plates pays tribute to Arizona's rodeo history and another recognizes Make-a-Wish Arizona, an organization that grants the wishes of children suffering from critical illnesses.

Two of the new designs recognize Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona.

Arizona has been offering specialty license plates since 1989 and currently has 80 design options in its catalog.

During the most recent fiscal year, Arizona's specialty plates collected about $11 million in revenue for charitable organizations.

All of the state's specialty plates can be seen and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/home.

