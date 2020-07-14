'This happened without warning': Arizona unemployment claimants seek answers from DES after payment accounts closed due to alleged fraud

Those who filed legitimate claims are looking for answers and want to know when they will have access to their unemployment payments again.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on issues with DES and unemployment benefit payments.

Over the weekend, some unemployment recipients were surprised to see their bank accounts for their unemployment payments from the state were abruptly closed.

The unexpected account closures caught many off-guard. Those who filed legitimate claims are looking for answers and want to know when they will have access to their unemployment payments again.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced in a tweet Monday, a number of bank accounts were closed due to alleged fraud. However, those who believe they had legitimate claims and their account was closed should contact DES.

That is easier said than done for those trying to get a hold of DES.

Donna Tinker is a traveling pediatric nurse that spent January 2019 to March 2020 working at Phoenix Children's Hospital. She said when her contract ended in Phoenix and her new contract with a hospital in Arkansas fell through she had no choice but to file for unemployment.

Tinker moved back to her home in Indiana but since Arizona was her last state of employment she had to file her weekly claims in Arizona, she explained.

"I had no problems up until this had happened. I felt a little bad that it had gone so smoothly and this happened without warning," Tinker said.

Tinker is one of many who was blindsided by the sudden closure of her bank account for unemployment payments.

"You feel like you know your claim is legitimate. It seems like they created more work for themselves with doing this sweep across the board when maybe they could have determined what was really fraud and what wasn't," Tinker said.

Tinker said she has called DES several times but cannot get through to anyone.

A number of the "small portion of individuals" that DES references appear to have started a Facebook group called Arizonans vs DES Class Action page.

Another person made a post about Arizona on the r/Unemployment subreddit on the Reddit website, saying that their card account was also closed with all money being withdrawn. Many people responded, saying the same happened to them.

The department has not reported the exact number of accounts that were wrongfully closed.

Was your account wrongfully closed? Email us at connect@12news.com with details.