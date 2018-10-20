A trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on I-10, averting potential disaster, by intentionally hitting the car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

A state trooper stopped the confused, elderly driver from hitting other cars by running his patrol vehicle into the woman's car on I-10 near Avra Valley.

The incident happened Sunday evening. The trooper heard the reports of a person driving their car east in the westbound lanes of I-10.

The trooper saw the car driving head on toward him, and aligned his patrol vehicle's front left corner with the front left corner of the woman's car. They collided and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and appeared to be disoriented.

The trooper had only minor injuries.

“The ability of our trooper to assess the situation and take decisive action to stop the wrong-way vehicle, protected the lives of many motorists while endangering his own," AZDPS Director, Colonel Frank Milstead said in a news release. "I am proud of our brave trooper and pray he makes a full recovery and never has to face another wrong-way in his life.”

© 2018 KPNX