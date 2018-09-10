SELLS, Ariz. — A Native American tribe in southern Arizona says damage assessments continue after last week's heavy rainfall threatened a 22-foot-high earthen dam and forced some evacuations.

The Tohono O'odham Indian Nation said Tuesday that the status of Menagers Dam is being closely monitored by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Tribal officials say equipment is being deployed to pump the lake behind the dam and lower the water level safely, with two pipes installed last weekend.

To stabilize the dam's earthen berm, more than 1,000 sandbags were hauled to the crest of the dam Monday.

The tribe says damage assessments have been completed on 50 homes with preliminary infrastructure assessments conducted on public buildings and tribal utility systems.

Road assessments and comprehensive damage cost estimates still are being done.

