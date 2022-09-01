Arizona traffic deaths jumped 12% in 2021

PHOENIX — The number of people killed in traffic collisions increased by 12% in 2021, according to new data recently released by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The agency's annual "Crash Facts" report shows Arizona continues to see a rising number of car-related deaths on its roadways each year.
A decade ago, Arizona reported having 825 traffic fatalities throughout the state. Now ADOT is reporting at least 1,180 deaths in its 2021 report.
Just in the last year, traffic deaths jumped by 12% compared to numbers seen in 2020 and the total number of car crashes increased by 22%.
ADOT reported nearly 10,000 more car-related injuries in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The agency says speeding and impaired driving were some of the most reoccurring factors in traffic crashes that resulted in a fatality. Not wearing seat belts was a factor in almost 25% of all fatalities, ADOT says.
"Reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries can’t be solved by state agencies alone because more than two-thirds of crashes occur on roads other than state highways," ADOT wrote in a statement.
The full report can be read here.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,054 deaths
