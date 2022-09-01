Arizona traffic deaths jumped 12% in 2021

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the total number of car crashes in the state increased by 22% in 2021.

PHOENIX — The number of people killed in traffic collisions increased by 12% in 2021, according to new data recently released by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The agency's annual "Crash Facts" report shows Arizona continues to see a rising number of car-related deaths on its roadways each year.

A decade ago, Arizona reported having 825 traffic fatalities throughout the state. Now ADOT is reporting at least 1,180 deaths in its 2021 report.

Just in the last year, traffic deaths jumped by 12% compared to numbers seen in 2020 and the total number of car crashes increased by 22%.

ADOT reported nearly 10,000 more car-related injuries in 2021 compared to the previous year.

The agency says speeding and impaired driving were some of the most reoccurring factors in traffic crashes that resulted in a fatality. Not wearing seat belts was a factor in almost 25% of all fatalities, ADOT says.

"Reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries can’t be solved by state agencies alone because more than two-thirds of crashes occur on roads other than state highways," ADOT wrote in a statement.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,054 deaths

