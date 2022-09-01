x
Arizona

Arizona traffic deaths jumped 12% in 2021

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the total number of car crashes in the state increased by 22% in 2021.

PHOENIX — The number of people killed in traffic collisions increased by 12% in 2021, according to new data recently released by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The agency's annual "Crash Facts" report shows Arizona continues to see a rising number of car-related deaths on its roadways each year. 

A decade ago, Arizona reported having 825 traffic fatalities throughout the state. Now ADOT is reporting at least 1,180 deaths in its 2021 report. 

Just in the last year, traffic deaths jumped by 12% compared to numbers seen in 2020 and the total number of car crashes increased by 22%.  

Credit: ADOT

ADOT reported nearly 10,000 more car-related injuries in 2021 compared to the previous year. 

The agency says speeding and impaired driving were some of the most reoccurring factors in traffic crashes that resulted in a fatality. Not wearing seat belts was a factor in almost 25% of all fatalities, ADOT says.

"Reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries can’t be solved by state agencies alone because more than two-thirds of crashes occur on roads other than state highways," ADOT wrote in a statement. 

The full report can be read here.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,054 deaths 

