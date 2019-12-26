Calling all Emmas and Liams!

The top baby names in Arizona for 2019 have been announced and Emma and Liam have topped the list, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Emma was the top girl name, while Liam was the top name for boys born in Arizona.

It was the fourth year in a row that Liam has come in at No. 1 on the list for boys in Arizona.

The top five girls names in Arizona this year were:

• Olivia

• Emma

• Isabella

• Sofia

• Mia

The top five boys names in Arizona this year were:

• Liam

• Noah

• Sebastian

• Oliver

• Elijah

The list of baby names in Arizona came from the birth certificates submitted to the state Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Vital Records.

An official count of the year's top baby names will be verified and posted online in February.

You can find the full list of top baby names in Arizona for 2019 here.