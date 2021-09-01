Arizona to be among first states to add driver's licenses, IDs to iPhones

Arizona residents will soon be able to add digital copies of their driver's licenses and state IDs to the Wallet app on the iPhone.

PHOENIX — Listen up, Arizona iPhone users: Apple announced a new upcoming update to the Wallet app.

The Grand Canyon State and Georgia will be the first states to add driver's licenses and state-issued IDs to the iPhone's Wallet app, according to a release from the company.

The update will allow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to have select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports. These will be the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

Having these pieces of digital identification in Wallet should provide an easy and more secure way for people to present their driver’s license or state ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Users will be able to add a license or ID the same way they add a credit card to Wallet. When someone needs to present the identification, they just need to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

Expect this feature to be released in the upcoming fall debut of iOS 15 later this year.

Arizona and Georgia are expected to be the first states to release the new feature to residents. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah are next to allow access.

For more information on the new feature, visit the Apple website.

12 News on YouTube