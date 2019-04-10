Moviegoers flocking to theaters to see "Joker," the psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous DC Comics villain, on the opening weekend in Arizona will probably notice some extra security at local theaters.

Harkins Theatres released a statement saying the company would have "increased security procedures and presence" in place this weekend.

"The safety of our guests and our team is our highest priority," the statement read.

The move and concern come as federal authorities have reportedly been issuing warnings about threats linked to the film.

READ: Report: As 'Joker' hits theaters, feds warn of threatening social media posts

The theater chain headquartered in Arizona said it's not aware of any specific threats made toward the theaters showing "Joker."

The company said it will allow moviegoers to attend showings in costume, but masks, face paint or anything else that obscures the face are prohibited.

"We continuously review the security of our theatres and remain in close contact with local law enforcement agencies to ensure we provide the safest environment possible for our guests," the company said.

The Phoenix Police Department also said it does not have any information regarding credible threats linked to "Joker" showings. The department, however, said it has reminded all of its officers patrolling in areas with theaters to be "extra vigilant."

RELATED: Alamo Drafthouse warns parents not to bring kids to 'Joker'