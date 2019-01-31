In March, the Arizona Supreme Court will decide if extracts from the marijuana plant like CBD oil and hashish will become legal for medical use in Arizona.

The controversy surrounding the marijuana extracts revolves around a Yavapai County medical marijuana patient, Rodney Jones, who was arrested in 2014 for possession of 1.5 grams of hashish.

Jones was convicted for possession of a narcotic, even though evidence showed he purchased the drug legally at an Arizona dispensary. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Team 12’s Mike Gonzalez talked with a marijuana dispensary owner who is selling extracts, including CBD oils.

Mint Dispensary owner Ray Molina sells dozens of products that are infused with marijuana extracts, and he’s advising customers to put the products away once they drive away from the store because right now, it’s just too risky.

The Mint has just about every type of CBD infused product.

Oils, liquid—even a kitchen filled with fresh CBD infused foods.

"We've got something for everyone. From edibles to THC infused products, it's all here. I hear from my customers all the time how my CBD products are changing their lives for the better. It takes away anxiety and pain. If you're 55 or older you need to give it a try," Molina said.

In 2010, medical marijuana became legal in Arizona. But marijuana extracts like hashish or CBD oils were not covered by that law, creating a gray area for dispensaries.

That has Mint employees giving patients a warning.

"We recommend you put it in your trunk. We’re advising everyone not to carry it their cabin. Keep it away from your reach," said Molina.

ACLU lawyer Jared Keenan is also fighting to clarify the Medical Marijuana Act. He will argue in front of the state’s supreme court in March that people shouldn’t be arrested for possessing extracts that are purchased legally inside Arizona dispensaries.

"From the ACLU’s point of view, they should be [legal]. The confusion arises because the definition of what’s protected under the Medical Marijuana Act is very broad and, we would argue, encompasses both leafy marijuana and extracts " Keenan said.

Dr. Frank LoVecchio, toxicologist and emergency physician at Maricopa Medical Center, said a lot more studies need to be done on the effects of THC and CBD, but there are signs it may have some health benefits.

"CBD is supposedly anti-inflammatory. There’s been some very convincing studies that it controls seizures in a specific type of patient, and those patients are little kids that have diseases that cause them to have like 20 seizures a day. If it’s good for my patients, of course I’m going to recommend it. But I still have to adhere to the federal regulations," LoVecchio said.

As for Ray Molina, he says until the Arizona Supreme court makes a decision on whether extracts are legal, he will keep advising his customers to keep them out of sight.

"So we’re hoping the state makes the right decision and helps us to continue to offer these valuable products," Molina said.

This case will go before the Arizona Supreme Court March 16, so you can bet the 176,000 medical marijuana cardholders will be keeping a close eye on this case, as will the 130 dispensaries across the state.