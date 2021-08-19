Arizona Supreme Court to decide new education tax legality

The highly-anticipated decision set to be released Thursday could be devastating for education proponents.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide a constitutional challenge to a new school funding tax on high earners.

The state’s voters approved the tax in November. The highly-anticipated decision set to be released Thursday could be devastating for education proponents who worked for years to get the tax increase on the ballot to bolster school funding.

Opponents say the new tax will hurt the state's economy.

The court is considering whether Proposition 208 required a 2/3 vote to be enacted and whether the $837 million it raises can be legally spent when a provision of the state constitution caps school spending.

