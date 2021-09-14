x
Arizona

Arizona Supreme Court allows release of Senate audit records

Documents held by a contractor hired by the Arizona Senate to audit results of the 2020 election are subject to public disclosure, the court ruled
FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference in Phoenix. Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, July 14, 2021 that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the state Senate's effort to keep records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County secret.

The high court without comment rejected the appeal filed after lower courts ruled the documents held by the contractor conducting the review are public records. 

The watchdog group American Oversight sued in an effort to bring more transparency to the so-called election audit prompted by former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona. 

It's not clear when the records will be released.

