Arizona sues Google over 'deceptive' location tracking

PHOENIX (AP) — GOOGLE kept tabs on the whereabouts of its users even if they had turned off location tracking, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The suit filed Brnovich stemned from an investigation that began after The Associated Press reported on Google's location tracking in 2018.

The suit alleges Google violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and it seeks to claw back profits from the tracking.

“Every company has a responsibility to be truthful to consumers," Brnovich said. “You cant deceive them, you can't make misrepresentations.”

Google officials did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

"In 2019 over 80% of Google’s revenues - $135B out of $161B - were generated through advertising. Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users’ consent or knowledge," Brnovich wrote on Twitter Wednesday.