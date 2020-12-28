Updates: Rain, snow possible in northern Arizona

Here are the latest updates on the storm set to bring winds, rain and snow to Arizona Monday into Tuesday.

ARIZONA, USA — A storm could bring inches of snow to the High Country and cold temps to the Valley Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

The storm was moving west to east and had reached western Arizona Monday afternoon.

Drivers on highways like Interstate 40, Interstate 17 and other High Country and Mogollon Rim routes should take caution.

12:18 p.m.

It was raining in Lake Havasu, according to a weather spotter in the area.

So...turns out some of those drops are reaching the surface! Yes, much of the lower desert does have some chance to see showers like this...but not likely to see much rainfall, and many places could remain dry altogether. #azwx https://t.co/uoTAyQxmsf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 28, 2020

12:09 p.m.

The storm was slated to reach Flagstaff around 5 p.m. and Prescott soon after.

An east moving cold front is currently bringing rain/snow showers to western AZ. While snow accumulations will be light, a 2-4 hour period of challenging driving conditions is possible as it passes by. The attached graphic shows the approximate timing of the front. #azwx pic.twitter.com/mV5CcSdkxl — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 28, 2020

8:46 a.m.

Possible snowfall totals put Flagstaff at a possible 3 to 6 inches. The snowfall level was between 4,000 and 5,000 feet.

Cross all your fingers and toes for some possible light rainfall in the lower elevations and snowfall in the mountains later on today through Tuesday! #az #azwx #12news #12newswx #todayinaz pic.twitter.com/PemN7iMw1q — Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) December 28, 2020

6 a.m.

Snowfall forecast amounts were reduced from previous estimates.

6:00 AM MST - A cold front remains on track to bring gusty southwest winds today, along with rain and snow showers this afternoon into Tuesday. However, snowfall amounts have been reduced from previous forecasts. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UHXNwYWJw3 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 28, 2020