Updates: Rain, snow possible in northern Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — A storm could bring inches of snow to the High Country and cold temps to the Valley Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
The storm was moving west to east and had reached western Arizona Monday afternoon.
Drivers on highways like Interstate 40, Interstate 17 and other High Country and Mogollon Rim routes should take caution.
12:18 p.m.
It was raining in Lake Havasu, according to a weather spotter in the area.
12:09 p.m.
The storm was slated to reach Flagstaff around 5 p.m. and Prescott soon after.
8:46 a.m.
Possible snowfall totals put Flagstaff at a possible 3 to 6 inches. The snowfall level was between 4,000 and 5,000 feet.
6 a.m.
Snowfall forecast amounts were reduced from previous estimates.
