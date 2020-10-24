Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Terán is reportedly quarantining with her husband and son.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán is going into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Terán, the democratic representative of Arizona's District 30, is quarantining with her husband, who also tested positive, and her son, whose test results have yet to come back.

Her husband, Eddie Barron, reportedly began feeling COVID-19 symptoms on Friday. Barron and Terán reportedly both tested negative for the virus Monday and Thursday, after visiting close family members last Saturday evening who later tested positive.

Barron then visited an emergency room, where he tested positive. Terán tested positive earlier this morning, but is reportedly not feeling any symptoms.

"COVID-19 is highly contagious and cases are on the rise again," Rep. Terán said. "Listen to the experts and scientists, and make sure if you think you've been exposed that you get tested immediately.”

