Arizona state fish, the Apache trout, is no longer considered endangered

The Apache trout was first listed as endangered in 1967 because of degrading habitat, overexploitation, mining activity and other conflicts.

ARIZONA, USA — More than 50 years since it was listed as endangered, Arizona's state fish is looking in much better shape.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday a proposal to no longer classify the Apache trout as in need of federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Federal officials said the species is considered restored.

There are currently 30 verified self-sustaining populations of Apache trout in the wild, according to conservation group Defenders of Wildlife. The trout has reached this huge milestone through dedicated habitat management, the introduction of captive-bred fish and other efforts, the organization said.

The Endangered Species Act was established in 1973 and supporters are celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

