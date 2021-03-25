Arizona State Fair organizers to consider move to Wild Horse Pass for 2021

The tentative dates for the 2021 Arizona State Fair are Oct. 7-Oct. 31.

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair may be considering a move to a different location for 2021.

According to an official notice, the members of the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board will tour Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. "for the potential hosting of the 2021 Arizona State Fair."

A meeting open to the public will follow at 1 p.m. at the Rawhide Steak House Sunset Room for discussions and negotiations for the lease of property.

Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.

The Arizona State Fair has been held at the State Fairgrounds at McDowell Road and 19th Avenue in Phoenix.

In 2020, the Arizona State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, but in the fair organized a series of drive thru events for a taste of the fair food, which drew thousands of people.