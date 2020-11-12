Arizona soldier qualifies for Best Warrior Competition

An Arizona Army National Guard infantryman became the first Arizona soldier to qualify for the Best Warrior Competition.

PHOENIX — One of the best in the country.

When Sergeant Daniel D'Ippolito signed up for the Arizona National Guard three years ago, he never thought he would earn the title of “Best Warrior.“

"I didn't know a whole lot about the Best Warrior Competition,“ he said.

“Truth be told, I just got an email to learn more and I said yes, I want to learn more, and I got nominated.“

The Best Warrior Competition is designed based on Army standards.

It includes the use of various weapons, obstacles and lack of sleep all to test soldiers’ skills.

While active duty soldiers train these skills daily, National Guard and Reserve soldiers must train on their own time.

And time is exactly what D'Ippolito had after losing his job due to COVID-19 back in March.

The sergeant said, "I tried to do at least six to eight hours of -- whether it be physical fitness, studying, practicing like hands on skills going out to the range and shooting, whatever it is. "

The hours D'Ippolito put in paid off. He won state and regionals, ending up in Mississippi for the national competition.

"It was tough mentally and physically, but you gotta stay sharp and you just gotta strategize it and save your energy where you can and know when to exert," he said.

D'Ippolito said remembering words of wisdom from his parents helped him along the way.

"My dad always taught us that if you're going to do something do it with all your heart," he said.

And after a grueling four-day competition, D'Ippolito won the 2020 national Best Warrior Competition for the Army National Guard.

"The first thing I did was call my parents and told them I won, and they didn't believe it," he said, laughing.

For this Reserve, losing his job due to the pandemic opened up new opportunities working with the Army full-time.

“Arizona is hosting the national competition next year, so part of my job right now is plan and host that national competition,” D'Ippolito said.