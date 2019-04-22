FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona Snowbowl is extending its season into May, which will tie the longest season for the ski resort in its recorded history.

According to Arizona Snowbowl, the 2018-19 season snowfall, with 332 inches, ranks as the second highest in the last two decades. Only the 2004-05 season with 460 inches has had more.

Arizona Snowbowl made the announcement after a record-breaking amount of visitors in March, according to a blog post from the ski resort.

The ski resort will operate April 26-28 and May 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arizona Snowbowl said it hasn't announced a closing date.