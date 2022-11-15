Arizona Snowbowl opening early after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff

Lift tickets will be available for $19 on opening day, when purchased online in advance.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Snowbowl is opening a day early for the 22/23 ski season after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff.

The Snowbowl said in addition to the fresh snow, snowmakers and groomers have been working to create high-quality snow for the mountain.

Lift tickets will be available for $19 on opening day, when purchased online in advance.

The Arizona Gondola lift will offer skiers access to the Upper Ridge, Midway Catwalk, Log Jam and Wild Turkey trails beginning at 9 a.m. on opening day.

Visitors will be treated to free donuts and hot cocoa while supplies last at Agassiz Lodge from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. There will also be live music with DJ Quick Kay from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers said at this time, beginner terrain will not be available, only advanced and intermediate terrains.

Each year, Arizona Snowbowl is open from November until April to ski enthusiasts. The resort offers a variety of experiences for skiers to enjoy. For more information about lessons, passes, and prices for the resort click here for the website.

