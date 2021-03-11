Arizona sheriff pleads guilty to operating boat while drunk

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes was sentenced Thursday to a year of supervised probation after he operated a boat while impaired.

The first-term sheriff was sentenced Thursday in federal court to two days of home confinement, a $500 fine, and a year of supervised probation.

Rhodes says he deeply regrets offering to dock a boat for a friend after drinking at Lake Powell last August.

He says not accepting responsibility never was an option. Rhodes also was banned from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area while he's on probation and cannot drink alcohol.

Rhodes was initially given two citations, each of which carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

He's a 28-year veteran of the sheriff's office and was elected to run the agency in 2020.

